PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An organic cereal company is recalling more than 400,000 boxes of gluten-free cereal for children.

The FDA says it may contain undeclared gluten.

Several cereals in the “Envirokidz” line by Nature’s Path Foods are being recalled. They include Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch.

(Images Provided by FDA)

The company says people with wheat allergies, celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity shouldn’t eat it.

The full list of products under recall in the United States include:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp:

Size – 10 oz
UPC – 0 5844987024 1
Best Before Date – 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch:

Size – 10 oz
UPC – 0 58449 86002 0
Best Before Date – 08/24/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch:

Size – 10 oz
UPC – 0 58449 86002 0
Best Before Date – 09/21/2019

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch:

Size – 10 oz
UPC – 0 5844987028 9
Best Before Date – 08/01/2019

People who bought the cereal can return the products to the retailer for a refund.

Consumers with additional questions about the recall can call Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284.

For more information about the recall, visit the FDA’s website at this link.

