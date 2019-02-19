



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh said a man has to take down a sign in his yard and a fence that it’s on.

The sign says, “Oakland, all are welcome here.”

The message is causing a lot of commotion with the zoning board.

The owner, Jay Perry said he painted the sign on a privacy fence on his property in South Oakland, but someone made a 3-1-1 call complaining that it was graffiti.

First the city ordered Perry to modify the fence, but he was later told to take it down because it violates city code.

Perry says he built the fence as a salute to diversity with all the universities and hospitals all over the word come to Oakland and all are welcome.

“It’s a very diverse community but there are some people who don’t like the idea of that fence,” Perry said. “I don’t know their motivations, but I just know they are vocal about me taking it down.”

Perry said eventually he is going to have to take the sign down.

