



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and PA Turnpike announced road restrictions for Wednesday morning’s commute due to anticipated snowfall, sleet or freezing rain.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike); I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike; and I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.

Also at that time, on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the following vehicles will be prohibited: empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs.

At noon on Wednesday, PennDOT and the Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276, I-95) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);

I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-176;

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

I-276; PA Turnpike

I-283;

I-295;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);

I-676;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction will be in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those timeframes and may be implemented sooner and on non-vehicle-restricted roadways as well.