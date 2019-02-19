WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Snow And Freezing Rain Expected
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Freezing Rain, Local TV, Ron Smiley, Snow, Winter Storm, Winter Weather Advisory


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Western Pennsylvania in anticipation of a a wintry mix headed into the area.

The advisory goes into effect early Wednesday.

Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under the advisory from 1 a.m. to noon.

For Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties, the advisory runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And, for Forest, Indiana and Jefferson counties, the advisory runs from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Parts of West Virginia are also under the advisory.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the winter storm will move in from the south and bring with it accumulating snow, freezing rain and rain.

About one to three inches of snow is expected, as well as ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch.

