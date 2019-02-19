



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Western Pennsylvania in anticipation of a a wintry mix headed into the area.

The advisory goes into effect early Wednesday.

Wintry precip exptd overnight. Precip changes to rain fm SW-NE thru the day Wed. Areas from Dubois to Indiana, the Laurel Highlands, and WV/MD high terrain likely won’t see a changeover until Wed night. Please see https://t.co/JWLI3e1waM or https://t.co/nR4yhzDSj7 for details. pic.twitter.com/6OxgSxhTPm — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 19, 2019

Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under the advisory from 1 a.m. to noon.

For Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties, the advisory runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And, for Forest, Indiana and Jefferson counties, the advisory runs from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Parts of West Virginia are also under the advisory.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the winter storm will move in from the south and bring with it accumulating snow, freezing rain and rain.

About one to three inches of snow is expected, as well as ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch.

