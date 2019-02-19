



SILER CITY, N.C. (CBS Local) — At least two people were injured after somebody placed razor blades under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart store in North Carolina, authorities said.

The blades were found under the right hand side of “several buggy handles” over the weekend at a Walmart in Silver City and could have been part of a plan to shoplift, police said.

Six blades have been found so far.

Investigators released images from surveillance video of two men described as persons of interest, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

One man sought by police is in his early to mid-20s with a thin build and brown hair. He was seen driving a tan, late-model Chevrolet Suburban or late model GMC SUV, according to Siler City police.

The other man was seen wearing a Carhartt T-shirt, according to police. This suspect appears to be around 40, is about 5-feet-5 inches tall and has a “stocky build,” according to police. He was a passenger in the SUV.

“Be cautious at all stores,” said a police statement. “They could go to any store with buggies.”

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626

“We are aware of the situation and are working closely with law enforcement,” Walmart told WTVD. “This is an active police investigation, and as such, we would refer any additional questions to them.”