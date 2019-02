SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck in Shaler Township.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Kleber Road, between Mt. Royal Boulevard and Butler Plank Road.

According to emergency officials, a car crashed into the rear of the garbage truck.

KDKA is working to learn if anyone was injured.

