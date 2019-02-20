WEATHER ADVISORY:Freezing rain and drizzle remain possible in some areas.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about and unsolved homicide.

Tramaine Solomen was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg in January.

Offers found him lying on the sidewalk along Marlboro Avenue. They say he had been shot multiple times. His car was parked in a nearby alley.

“Solomen and several others were leaving a residence when shots were fired,” Det. Steven Dish said. “He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Numerous shell casings were recovered from the crime scene from several different handguns.

“No one who was with Solomen said they saw who did the shooting.”

Police say Solomen was wanted for attempted homicide for a double shooting in Pittsburgh in December. They aren’t sure if he was killed in retaliation.

Any information could be worth up to $1,000. The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

