



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we’re dealing with winter, Kennywood is already thinking about summer. So are Sandcastle and Idlewild.

They need 2,700 people to work in the parks this summer.

They’re holding a job fair at Kennywood on Saturday, March 16, and at Idlewild on Saturday, April 20.

Some job opportunities are available for people as young as 14.

You can also apply online, visit Kennywood’s website here, Idlewild’s website here and Sandcastle’s website here.