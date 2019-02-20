



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again ready to host “Hockey Is For Everyone Night” at PPG Paints Arena.

The event uses the game of hockey and the NHL’s global influence, to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.

“We support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink,” a Penguins release said. “We believe all hockey programs – from professionals to youth organizations – should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. Simply put, Hockey is for Everyone.”

The event surrounds the game against the San Jose Sharks on February 21st. There will be eight special “junior starters” including representatives from a multitude of different youth teams in the region. The Highmark Wall of Champions will also feature many of the groups who will be in attendance for the game. Members of Pittsburgh Blind Hockey will play a small game during second intermission. The PPG Paints Arena sign on the exterior of the building will be lit in rainbow colors, while themed Pride merchandise will be for sale in the PensGear Store inside the arena.

During warm-ups, the player sticks will be wrapped in rainbow-colored Pride tape and those sticks will be available for auction. Proceeds will benefit “You Can Play” — an advocacy group that promotes the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes. The players will also wear “Hockey Is For Everyone” logos on their helmets during the game.

Goaltender Matt Murray is the team’s ambassador for “Hockey Is For Everyone.” All NHL organizations have a representative.

You can find more information on the event at the Penguins website.