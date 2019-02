PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Time is running out to vote in the Penguins’ “Renovate the Rink” contest.

The Hess Ice Rink in New Castle, the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and the Ice Mine in Connellsville are the three finalists this year.

The winner will receive $100,000 in renovations.

Voting ends on Friday at midnight.

If you would like to vote, visit this link: www.pittsburghpenguins.com/renovatetherink