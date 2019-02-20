Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two shrimp bowl recipes.
Blackened Shrimp Bowls
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 pound shrimp, tails removed, peeled and deveined
- 1-1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 cup fire roasted corn
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
- Juice of 1 lime, divided
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
Directions:
- Make shrimp: In a large bowl, toss shrimp with cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add shrimp and cook until opaque and charred.
- Make corn salad: in a medium bowl combine corn, pepper, and cilantro. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, juice of half a lime, and season with salt and pepper.
- Build bowls: Divide rice between 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, corn salad, and 1/4 avocado each. Garnish with cilantro, squeeze with lime and serve.
Serves: 4
Szechuan Shrimp
Ingredients:
- ½ cup canned low-sodium chicken broth or homemade stock
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 1-1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons sherry
- 2 red bell peppers, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 1-1/4 cups long-grain rice
- 1-1/2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled
- ½ teaspoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 2 scallions, white part chopped, green tops sliced
- ½ teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon Asian sesame oil
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine the chicken broth, ketchup, soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the sherry. Heat a wok or large frying pan over moderately high heat until very hot.
- Add the bell peppers and stir-fry until starting to blacken, about 5 minutes. Remove.
- Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in the rice and boil until just done, about 10 minutes. Drain.
- Meanwhile, toss the shrimp with the remaining 2 tablespoons sherry and the cornstarch. Heat 1-1/2 tablespoons of the oil in the wok or frying pan over moderately high heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until just done, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the shrimp and add the remaining 1-1/2 tablespoons oil. Reduce the heat to moderate and add the charred bell peppers, the garlic, ginger, the chopped scallions, and the red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 3 minutes.
- Increase the heat to high. Add the broth mixture and boil until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and sliced scallions and just heat through. Drizzle the sesame oil over the top.
- Serve the shrimp with the rice.
Serves: 4