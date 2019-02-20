WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two shrimp bowl recipes.

Blackened Shrimp Bowls

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 pound shrimp, tails removed, peeled and deveined
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup fire roasted corn
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • Juice of 1 lime, divided
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. Make shrimp: In a large bowl, toss shrimp with cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add shrimp and cook until opaque and charred.
  2. Make corn salad: in a medium bowl combine corn, pepper, and cilantro. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, juice of half a lime, and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Build bowls: Divide rice between 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, corn salad, and 1/4 avocado each. Garnish with cilantro, squeeze with lime and serve.

Serves: 4

Szechuan Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup canned low-sodium chicken broth or homemade stock
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons sherry
  • 2 red bell peppers, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1-1/4 cups long-grain rice
  • 1-1/2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 scallions, white part chopped, green tops sliced
  • ½ teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon Asian sesame oil

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the chicken broth, ketchup, soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the sherry. Heat a wok or large frying pan over moderately high heat until very hot.
  2. Add the bell peppers and stir-fry until starting to blacken, about 5 minutes. Remove.
  3. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in the rice and boil until just done, about 10 minutes. Drain.
  4. Meanwhile, toss the shrimp with the remaining 2 tablespoons sherry and the cornstarch. Heat 1-1/2 tablespoons of the oil in the wok or frying pan over moderately high heat. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until just done, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the shrimp and add the remaining 1-1/2 tablespoons oil. Reduce the heat to moderate and add the charred bell peppers, the garlic, ginger, the chopped scallions, and the red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 3 minutes.
  5. Increase the heat to high. Add the broth mixture and boil until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and sliced scallions and just heat through. Drizzle the sesame oil over the top.
  6. Serve the shrimp with the rice.

Serves: 4

