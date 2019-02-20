WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – North Versailles Township residents near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Westbury Road should be extra cautious of stray and wild animals after a raccoon captured in that area tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed the test on Wednesday after the raccoon was brought to one of its facilities earlier this week.

This is the fourth rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2019. Three of the rabid animals were raccoons and one was a bat.

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated. Any individual who has been exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

