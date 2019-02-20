



OAKMONT (KDKA) — A Riverview High School junior is trying to help fellow students with a parking issue.

It all started about two weeks ago when the Oakmont Bakery opened at its new location near the end of the Hulton Bridge and Riverview High School.

It has increased traffic and made parking a premium in the area.

Molly Collins started an online petition to have 30 parking spaces at Riverside Park, next to the high school, dedicated as student parking between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Oakmont owns the park, and the spaces are open to the public.

Collins wants to see some set aside for students who have been parking there for decades.

To read her petition, visit this link.