



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a convicted Megan’s Law violator from South Dakota at a homeless camp in Pittsburgh.

Officials say 58-year-old Gregory Davis was born in Pittsburgh, but lives in Sioux Falls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis was convicted on child pornography charges in November of 2006 and sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.

He was released on parole last April and ordered to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, but fled South Dakota last fall before doing so.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last October.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a tip Davis had fled to Pittsburgh. They found him at the homeless camp under the Liberty Bridge on the South Side.

He was arrested and is now charged as a fugitive from justice. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail while he awaits extradition on those charges.

