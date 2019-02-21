



ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — People are hoping to raise money for a Westmoreland County couple who lost their home in a fire.

It happened along Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Valentine’s Day.

Mike and Suzanne lost everything they owned, along with two dogs and five cats.

Friends have set up a fire recovery fund.

You can make donations through PayPal by using the email address DonnellyFireRecoveryFund@gmail.com.

Checks (with “Donnelly Fire Recovery Fund” in the memo line) can be sent to:

First Commonwealth Bank

1147 South Leechburg Hill

Leechburg, PA 15656