First Commonwealth Bank
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — People are hoping to raise money for a Westmoreland County couple who lost their home in a fire.
It happened along Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Valentine’s Day.
Mike and Suzanne lost everything they owned, along with two dogs and five cats.
Friends have set up a fire recovery fund.
You can make donations through PayPal by using the email address DonnellyFireRecoveryFund@gmail.com.
Checks (with “Donnelly Fire Recovery Fund” in the memo line) can be sent to:
First Commonwealth Bank
1147 South Leechburg Hill
Leechburg, PA 15656