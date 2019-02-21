



BELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested two men who allegedly stole go-carts, cans of fuel, tools, auto parts and more in Westmoreland County back in December.

According to investigators, the four suspects hit several locations before being caught.

According to state police, 42-year-old Dennis Riley, 33-year-old Jessica Caldwell, and Michael Lint and David Ziegenhagen, both 36, are responsible for at least six thefts around Bell Township starting last December.

According to court records, Lint, Ziegenhagen and Riley broke into a garage on Ray Bruner’s Stewart Street property, grabbing what they could.

“I had two go-carts taken, a carpet for my camp, my grandson’s kayak and the left rear wheel off my pick-up truck,” said Bruner. “Why would they take one tire? But they did.”

Investigators say the group also broke into an RV and trailer along State Route 819.

In addition to Bruner’s belongings, troopers say the four suspects were responsible for stealing and then hiding blankets, scrap metal, five gas cans, area rugs, several large home appliances, dishes, furniture and more.

Most of it was taken to a trailer on Carter Lane, also in Bell Township. Lint and Ziegenhagen are in jail on $100,000 and $40,000 bond respectively.

Riley is free on $2,500 bond, and Caldwell is free but facing receiving stolen property charged.

Get a job, get a life,” said Bruner. “Life is too short to take off of people. I don’t know if you enjoy doing it or not. It wasn’t a joy for the people you took from.”