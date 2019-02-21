



NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County woman is facing charges, accused of stealing a tiny puppy from the front porch of a home, injuring it and then refusing to return the dog to her family.

State police have charged 18-year-old Kizzy Smith of Uniontown with animal cruelty, animal neglect, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say Smith took Ginger, a 9-week-old Chihuahua mix, from the front porch of a home on Johnston Avenue in North Union Township back on Feb. 8.

According to state police, Smith then took the dog with her to work and posted a message on Facebook about needing someone to watch an injured dog while she was working.

Police say someone replied to the posting, saying they would take the dog in, but was unaware it had been stolen.

The victim’s family also posted to Facebook about Ginger getting lost, which lead officials to identify the dog as stolen.

Police say they contacted Smith, but she refused to return Ginger or tell anyone where she was. Eventually, the person who was watching the dog for Smith, turned Ginger over to her owner.

Ginger’s owner, 58-year-old Peggy Harrison, also of Uniontown, took the dog to the veterinarian, where it was determined her front left leg was broken. Police determined the injury happened while the dog was in Smith’s care.

Smith is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in April.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this story at 6 p.m.