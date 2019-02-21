



DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Authorities in the City of Duquesne arrested a man who violated his probation for drug crimes by possessing a firearm.

Authorities took to Facebook explaining the situation where police noticed a vehicle code violation Thursday evening and conducted a traffic stop around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the 23-year-old male from Duquesne inside the car was on probation for drug crimes. Also inside the car was a handgun.

Police say they arrested the male.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

