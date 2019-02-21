Filed Under:Bill Cowher, Byham Theater, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher was on stage at the Byham Theater Thursday evening during with the band America.

KDKA’s Paul Martino was at the concert that began at 8 p.m. Thursday evening when he saw the former Steelers coach take the stage with the Grammy award-winning band.

The band, comprised of Herry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a stop in the downtown Pittsburgh theater.

