WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The Washington Capitals have traded for former Pittsburgh Penguin winger Carl Hagelin.
“NEWS | Capitals have acquired forward @CarlHagelin from the Los Angeles Kings for a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. #ALLCAPS”
According to reports, the Kings will retain a good deal of Hagelin’s salary.
“Kings retain 50 percent of Hagelin salary and cap hit.”
“Carl Hagelin won’t play for the #caps tonight in Toronto, per Todd Reirden. The coach expects him to debut in Buffalo. He likes Hagelin’s speed and plans to use him on the penalty kill.”
There was speculation that this deal was in the works, as the Capitals waived winger Devante Smith-Pelly yesterday. Smith-Pelly cleared waivers after no team picked him up. He will be reassigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
Hagelin was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings on November 14th from the Penguins in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson.
Hagelin is a likely rental player, as the 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
The NHL Trade deadline is Monday, February 25th.