  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carl Hagelin, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The Washington Capitals have traded for former Pittsburgh Penguin winger Carl Hagelin.

“NEWS | Capitals have acquired forward @CarlHagelin from the Los Angeles Kings for a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. #ALLCAPS”

According to reports, the Kings will retain a good deal of Hagelin’s salary.

“Kings retain 50 percent of Hagelin salary and cap hit.”

“Carl Hagelin won’t play for the #caps tonight in Toronto, per Todd Reirden. The coach expects him to debut in Buffalo. He likes Hagelin’s speed and plans to use him on the penalty kill.”

There was speculation that this deal was in the works, as the Capitals waived winger Devante Smith-Pelly yesterday. Smith-Pelly cleared waivers after no team picked him up. He will be reassigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Hagelin was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings on November 14th from the Penguins in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson.

Hagelin is a likely rental player, as the 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The NHL Trade deadline is Monday, February 25th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s