



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There will be an increased police presence at Hempfield Area High School on Friday.

School officials say the administration received reports Thursday afternoon about rumors of a student or students bringing guns to the high school on Friday.

The administration and school police investigated but did not find any evidence to substantiate the rumors.

Superintendent Dr. Tammy S. Wolicki says there will be an increased police presence at the high school on Friday.

