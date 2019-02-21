Filed Under:Greensburg, Hempfield Area School District, Hempfield Township, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There will be an increased police presence at Hempfield Area High School on Friday.

School officials say the administration received reports Thursday afternoon about rumors of a student or students bringing guns to the high school on Friday.

The administration and school police investigated but did not find any evidence to substantiate the rumors.

Superintendent Dr. Tammy S. Wolicki says there will be an increased police presence at the high school on Friday.

To read the full letter from Wolicki, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s