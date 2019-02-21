



IMPERIAL (KDKA) – It began in October 2018 with an undercover investigation by state police into the sharing of child pornography on the internet.

The investigation lead officers to 2803 Timberglen Drive in Imperial, the home of 37-year-old Kenneth Ricker.

A search warrant was issued and this week officers from the state police searched his home, seizing a desktop computer, where investigators found filed of child porn.

Police say Ricker admitted to downloading and viewing child porn for sexual gratification. Ricker also told investigators that the computer seized by police was his and only used by him.

On his Facebook page, Ricker says he is single and as of Feb. is employed by Pediatric Services of America as a clinical supervisor. The company provides healthcare services and offers pediatric private duty nursing, treatment centers for medically fragile children and school health services.

Ricker has a is out of jail after posting a $75,000 unsecured bond. He is to have no contact with minors and only use the internet for business or financial matters.

No word if Ricker still works for Pediatric Services of America.

A call from KDKA to the company was not returned.