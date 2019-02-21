  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will reopen Friday.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says the flood advisory for Friday has been lifted, so the Mon Wharf will reopen for parking.

The Stanwix Street side of the lot reopened Monday.

The Parking Authority says a large portion of the Wood Street side of the Wharf will also be available for parking Friday.

Crews have been cleaning after flooding left heavy mud and debris behind.

