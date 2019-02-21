



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Some drivers are complaining about a massive pothole along Route 22 in Monroeville.

At least three drivers say they had to pull over Wednesday night at a nearby gas station to change flat tires or wait for a tow truck.

“I was driving up 22 and hit a pothole, and it blew out my rim. This is the third time that I’ve had a tire blown out within six months on the same road,” said one driver.

PennDOT has not yet said if anything will be done to fill that hole or prevent more drivers from hitting it.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.