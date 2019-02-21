



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man that was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female in 2004 has been detained and brought back to Pittsburgh to face charges.

According to the FBI in Pittsburgh, Moshe Jurno allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female in September of 2004. Following his arrest in Dormont, Journo posted bond, was released and fled the country, according to authorities.

Journo, who is of Israeli descent, fled to Israel. With the cooperation of the local, state, federal and international law enforcement partners, Journo was arrested and detained by Israeli authorities on rape charges.

The 53-year-old man was meet by special agents with the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office who traveled to Israel to extradite Journo back to Pittsburgh.

“The FBI remains steadfast in searching for individuals trying to avoid prosecution,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones. “This case is an excellent example of how teamwork among local and international law enforcement agencies, including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police and Dormont Police are vital to ensuring criminals are tracked down and prosecuted. We will use all of our resources to find you.”

According to a criminal complaint dating back to May 2006, Journo allegedly raped the unidentified teenager in a tanning salon located in Dormont.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that the plane carrying Journo and law enforcement officials has landed in Pittsburgh Thursday evening shortly after 9:30 p.m.

