Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Mr. Big Chest, Pittsburgh Steelers, Strip District, Yinzers in da Burgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just days after Antonio Brown met with Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II for the official “break-up,” a new shirt taking a dig at Brown is set to hit the shelves.

Yinzers In Da Burgh, one of the more notable Strip District vendors, has come out with a “Mr. Big Chest” t-shirt. The shirt is mocking an Instagram live video that Brown posted the night before the Rooney meeting where he said that he wanted to be called Mr. Big Chest from now on. The shirt features Antonio Brown’s latest hairdo with “Mr. Big Chest Jagoff” written underneath.

Photo Credit: Yinzers In Da Burgh

The shirts will be on sale by this weekend for $10.00 each.

“Ronald Ocean, meet Mr. Big Chest:”

The new shirt comes just weeks after Yinzers In Da Burgh released “Bell and Brown, Dumb and Dumber Jagoff” shirts mocking the duo for the numerous antics over the last two seasons.

