



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just days after Antonio Brown met with Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II for the official “break-up,” a new shirt taking a dig at Brown is set to hit the shelves.

Yinzers In Da Burgh, one of the more notable Strip District vendors, has come out with a “Mr. Big Chest” t-shirt. The shirt is mocking an Instagram live video that Brown posted the night before the Rooney meeting where he said that he wanted to be called Mr. Big Chest from now on. The shirt features Antonio Brown’s latest hairdo with “Mr. Big Chest Jagoff” written underneath.

The shirts will be on sale by this weekend for $10.00 each.

“Ronald Ocean, meet Mr. Big Chest:”

Ronald Ocean, meet Mr. Big Chest: https://t.co/uMGpjy2eHZ — Joe Starkey (@JoeStarkey1) February 19, 2019

The new shirt comes just weeks after Yinzers In Da Burgh released “Bell and Brown, Dumb and Dumber Jagoff” shirts mocking the duo for the numerous antics over the last two seasons.