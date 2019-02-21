



MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Nearly half a dozen businesses in Mt. Lebanon are cleaning up after a broken pipe caused water damage throughout a building.

It happened at a building on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard near Hoodridge Drive.

Business manager Stephen Perdziola said when he came in about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, he noticed the water damage in his business and called the fire department and the landlord.

“Water was just coming down. Ceiling tiles were down. Probably about 85 percent of our office has been damaged with either ceiling tiles coming down, carpet is wet, computers are wet, copiers, so it was just a complete disaster,” Perdziola said.

According to Castle Shannon Fire Chief Bill Reffner, a pipe on a machine in a dental office “had come apart” and was running for a couple of days.

Crews shut off water when they arrived on the scene, but by that point, the water had caused extensive damage on three floors of the building.

“We have restoration on the scene. Our crews took some of the water so some of the offices could get back in business today,” Reffner said.

Restoration is expected to take a couple of days.