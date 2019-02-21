



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two vehicles were involved in an accident just before the Andy Warhol Bridge.

Officials at Allegheny County 911 say that the accident at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Isabella Street occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m.

Authorities say that two vehicles collided just before the 7th Street bridge, better known as the Andy Warhol Bridge.

One female was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

