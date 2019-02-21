  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died almost two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Fifty-five-year-old Michael May, of Charleroi, was struck by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue near PPG Paints Arena. Police say the vehicle was speeding and the driver fled the scene after striking May.

May was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says May died just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

