



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wednesday’s snow and rain was one for the record books.

The Pittsburgh total for rain yesterday, 0.86 inches, sets a new record for daily rain for Feb. 20. The old record, set in 1898, was 0.68 inches.

Pittsburgh also saw the snowiest day of the season so far with 4.2 inches of snow recorded. Thankfully, the area had few problems due to freezing rain and drizzle.

Yesterday’s temperature perfectly sums up the craziness of the day. Wednesday’s high was only 37 degrees. By 2 a.m. on Thursday, temperatures had pushed into the 40s.

So what’s next?

The overall pattern through the weekend is one of warmth. It’s also a pattern that, if sustained for any significant amount of time, will lead to a high chance of heavy rains. High pressure is stationed over the Florida Panhandle and Georgia. This ridge will push warm winds to the north. The Arctic Jet is still well north of our area for now, so weekend precipitation is expected to come in the way of just rain.

For today, highs will be back in the mid- to upper-40s. Expect sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-40s on Friday too, with cloudy weather back.

If you’re out and about on Saturday and want to stay dry, you will want to grab the umbrella. Spot rain showers through the day are expected. Sunday will have a chance for a couple of weak thunderstorms just ahead of a cool front. Post front wind speeds up to 45 mph are possible so get ready for that.

