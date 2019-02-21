  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Authorities in Pittsburgh were able to retrieve more than 4,000 bags of heroin, guns and other drugs during a raid on Thursday.

In a post on Facebook Thursday evening authorities say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 300-block of Penfort Street at approximately 1 p.m.

The warrant was executed by authorities from the Northview Heights Public Safety Center, Pittsburgh Narcotics Detectives, Zone 1 Violence Prevention Officers and Pittsburgh SWAT.

According to the Facebook post, authorities were able to recover approximately 4,300 stamp bags of heroin with a street value of approximately $43,000, two ounces of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,400, drug packaging and distribution devices, a shotgun, a handgun with an erased serial number and $2,600 in cash.

Police charged 37-year-old Keith Fearby with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

