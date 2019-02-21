  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Port Authority, power outage


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Power problems are plaguing the Port Authority this morning.

According to officials, power is out to their both their Customer Service lines and their Downtown Service Center.

The Port Authority says the power company is working on repairs and hoping to restore service quickly.

They have not said what caused the outage.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

