



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Power problems are plaguing the Port Authority this morning.

According to officials, power is out to their both their Customer Service lines and their Downtown Service Center.

The Port Authority says the power company is working on repairs and hoping to restore service quickly.

Our Customer Service phone lines are without power this morning due to an issue in our building. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 21, 2019

The Downrown Service Center also is without power. The power company says they are working on the issue and hope to restore service quickly. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 21, 2019

They have not said what caused the outage.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.