



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after detaining a man for having a loaded gun at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to officials, TSA officers stopped the Venango County man on Wednesday and called in Allegheny County Police.

TSA officials say the man from Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, had the .22-caliber gun in his carry-on bag. It was loaded with 10 bullets.

Allegheny County Police confiscated the weapon and detained the man for questioning.

TSA says it was the fifth gun stopped at the airport’s security checkpoint this year. In 2018, they caught 34 weapons, and in 2017, 32 weapons.

The TSA is reminding travelers that anyone who brings a firearm to an airport security checkpoint could face criminal charges.

