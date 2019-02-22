



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II is criticizing the rule created in the name of his late-father Dan Rooney.

According to reports, Rooney II thinks the “Rooney Rule” is not producing the results it was implemented to do. The rule requires NFL teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs.

“I’m not going to sit here and accuse anyone of racism, but the facts are what they are,” Rooney said. We have to look at the opportunities that were given to minorities this latest round and see what can be done about it.”

The fact that is startling to Rooney is over the last two hiring cycles, only one job in each cycle has went to a minority candidate.

