



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a fatal highway crash in the 8300 block of Frankstown Avenue the day after Thanksgiving back in 2017. Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant in the case Friday.

A Chevy pickup truck, which police determined was traveling nearly 30 mph over the 35 mph speed limit, crossed the center line and slammed into a Kia.

The driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived. The operator of the Kia, 59-year-old Rhoda Everson, of Penn Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene, after she was ejected from her car.

The truck driver was 22-year-old Taariq Tyler, of Pittsburgh. Inside the truck, police found Tyler’s Dollar Bank debit card and his signed AVIS rental agreement.

Police also found blood on the driver’s side airbag in the truck.

Then, last October, nearly a year after the crash, with a court order, they obtained a swab from inside Tyler’s mouth.

This week, analysis results came in and, the County Crime Lab confirmed DNA from the airbag matched Tyler’s DNA.

Tyler is now facing charges that include homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.