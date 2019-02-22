BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Taariq Tyler


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a fatal highway crash in the 8300 block of Frankstown Avenue the day after Thanksgiving back in 2017. Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant in the case Friday.

A Chevy pickup truck, which police determined was traveling nearly 30 mph over the 35 mph speed limit, crossed the center line and slammed into a Kia.

The driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived. The operator of the Kia, 59-year-old Rhoda Everson, of Penn Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene, after she was ejected from her car.

Taariq Tyler (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

The truck driver was 22-year-old Taariq Tyler, of Pittsburgh. Inside the truck, police found Tyler’s Dollar Bank debit card and his signed AVIS rental agreement.

Police also found blood on the driver’s side airbag in the truck.

Then, last October, nearly a year after the crash, with a court order, they obtained a swab from inside Tyler’s mouth.

This week, analysis results came in and, the County Crime Lab confirmed DNA from the airbag matched Tyler’s DNA.

Tyler is now facing charges that include homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Ralph Iannotti

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s