



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are searching for two retail theft suspects in Indiana County.

The alleged theft happened on Feb. 14 around 8:10 p.m. at the Walmart on Oakland Avenue in White Township.

State police say two unknown white male suspects in the store took three Nintendo Switch game controllers, concealed them and left the store without paying.

The suspects are believed to be in their mid-20s.

State police say one suspect has distinct tattoos on his hands. He has a tattoo that appears to be the name “Julia” on the back of his left hand and a large star on the back of his right hand.

Anyone who is able to identify these suspects or has information on this incident is asked to call the State Police Indiana Barracks at (724) 357-1960.