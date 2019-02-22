



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers linebacker has been pretty vocal over the last year about the team and its continuing drama.

Harrison has been a major critic of head coach Mike Tomlin over his control of the team in the recent months.

The retired NFL vet claims all of the issues surrounding the Steelers comes back to Tomlin.

“I believe it’s fault on, even with my situation, it’s fault on me,” Harrison said. “It’s fault on Tomlin. It’s fault on the team. It’s got to this point because Tomlin has allowed a certain amount of things to go on and rather players take advantage of that or step beyond that, it’s got to a point where it’s so far out that now he can’t reign it back in so to speak. And with that being the case it’s Tomlin. It could be some blame on A.B. It could be some blame on Ben. It can go around.”

Harrison also had an issue with the recent quotes of Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert that stated Ben Roethlisberger is the unquestioned leader of the team.

“For me, Ben being the unquestioned leader, I have no problem with that situation other than the fact that no one is beyond unquestioned,” Harrison said. “That’s a big statement. If I’m in that locker room, I just got put under ’52 kids.’ I’m feeling some sort of way. Even if I didn’t feel that type of way before, like even if there wasn’t a rift on the radar. Now I’m like ‘Is that how they really view me up top?”

