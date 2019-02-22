



ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A New Brighton woman has been charged after her 11-month-old son allegedly ingested drugs and had to be revived with Narcan.

The mother, Michelle Bradley, thought her son had swallowed a piece of her suboxone. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital say the baby did not have suboxone in his blood but did test positive for four other drugs, including codeine and fentanyl.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at a house at 1905 Main Street in Aliquippa.

Bradley was there with her son. Aliquippa Police say when they arrived, Bradley was standing outside holding the baby, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics were able to revive the baby with Narcan and then transport him to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley told police she may have accidentally dropped a piece of her suboxone on the floor and perhaps her son picked it up and swallowed it.

She says she was visiting her mother and had fallen asleep in a recliner. When she awoke, her son was lying on the floor unresponsive.

Police looked around the house then asked if there were drugs like heroin in the house.

Bradley allegedly said, “No, I don’t bring drugs into my mother’s house.”

The 30-year-old is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

Police say the baby has made a full recovery and Bradley is allowed to have supervised visits.