



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after police say he locked his girlfriend and three children in the bedroom of a home in Munhall during a domestic dispute overnight that turned into a SWAT situation.

Police say it all started just before midnight Thursday when Munhall Police were called to a home on Louise Street, near Margaret Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect and his girlfriend got into a fight and he pulled out a gun. There were two other women and three young children, under the age of 3, in the home.

Investigators say the suspect, 25-year-old Jamar Grimes, used the silver, .22-caliber handgun to pistol-whip his girlfriend during the argument.

He also pointed it in the face of one of the other women and threatened her, the criminal complaint said.

Police say officers later found the gun inside the home after getting a search warrant. They determined it was reported stolen from North Carolina, and say Grimes shouldn’t have been in possession of it because he’s a convicted felon.

Authorities say he ordered the two other women out of the home, and when they asked if they could take the children with them, Grimes locked all three and his girlfriend in the bedroom.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter. Grimes ignored all verbal commands and didn’t come outside until more than an hour and a half later.

He finally surrendered when the Allegheny County SWAT team arrived around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect’s girlfriend didn’t cooperate with police and refused to give them a statement. They say she also appeared disinterested in getting a PFA, or Protection from Abuse Order, against Grimes.

However, the children are okay and no one else was hurt in the standoff.

Grimes will appear before the judge later today.

