PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You could be losing out on a lot of sleep if you have a pet.

A company based in the United Kingdom came up with a calculator to figure out how much sleep your pet has cost you.

It’s based on things like the type of pet you have and its age.

For example, cat owners lose an average of 728 hours of sleep in the first year they have a cat.

To find out how much sleep you’ve lost, visit this link.