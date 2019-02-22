



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A series of “pop-up” glass recycling collection events will be held throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council is starting the collection events because many residential curbside recycling programs recently stopped collecting glass.

Residents can drop off all colors of glass bottles, jars and jugs at no cost. Council staff and volunteers will be on-site to assist recyclers.

The pop-up glass recycling network is sponsored by CAP Glass, Owens Illinois and Straub Brewery in conjunction with local municipalities.

All events will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The current schedule is as follows:

March 9 — Village Square Mall parking lot (sponsored by Municipality of Bethel Park)

— Village Square Mall parking lot (sponsored by Municipality of Bethel Park) March 30 — Edgeworth Elementary School (sponsored by Edgeworth Borough)

— Edgeworth Elementary School (sponsored by Edgeworth Borough) April 6 — South Fayette Municipal Complex (sponsored by South Fayette Township)

— South Fayette Municipal Complex (sponsored by South Fayette Township) April 13 — Dormont Pool (sponsored by Borough of Dormont)

— Dormont Pool (sponsored by Borough of Dormont) April 27 — Avalon Borough Park (sponsored by Borough of Avalon and Bellevue Borough)

— Avalon Borough Park (sponsored by Borough of Avalon and Bellevue Borough) May 11 — Village Square Mall (sponsored by Township of Upper St. Clair)

— Village Square Mall (sponsored by Township of Upper St. Clair) June 1 — Avonworth Park (sponsored by Kilbuck Township)

— Avonworth Park (sponsored by Kilbuck Township) June 8 — location to be announced (sponsored by Municipality of Mt. Lebanon)

For more information, visit www.prc.org/glassrecycling or email glass@prc.org.