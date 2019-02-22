BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
MADISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police say a man is accused of sexually abusing a child in Armstrong County.

The alleged abuse happened in Madison Township between June and August of 2017.

State Police said Friday that 44-year-old Jason Edward Siekierski, of Rochester, Pa., engaged in sexual acts with a 6-year-old girl.

According to state police, Siekierski allegedly touched the child inappropriately and “engaged in inappropriate games while fully nude.”

Siekierski is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

