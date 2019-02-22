Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scott Township on Friday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Carothers Avenue.
Allegheny County officials say Washington Avenue is closed in the area.
Scott: Vehicle crash into pedestrian – Washington Avenue at Carothers Avenue. Washington Avenue is closed in the area. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 22, 2019
The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.
Emergency responders are at the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details