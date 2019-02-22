BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scott Township on Friday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Carothers Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say Washington Avenue is closed in the area.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Emergency responders are at the scene.

