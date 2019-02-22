  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Landslide, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Springdale, Springdale Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — A landslide is blocking a road this morning in Springdale Township.

According to emergency officials, the slide brought down trees and other debris at Pittsburgh Street and Freeport Road near Zaleski’s Aluminum factory.

Allegheny County officials say the 2700 block of Freeport Road has been closed because of the slide.

Crews have been called to the scene.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area between Riddle Run Road and Industrial Boulevard.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s