



SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — A landslide is blocking a road this morning in Springdale Township.

According to emergency officials, the slide brought down trees and other debris at Pittsburgh Street and Freeport Road near Zaleski’s Aluminum factory.

Allegheny County officials say the 2700 block of Freeport Road has been closed because of the slide.

Springdale: 2700 block of Freeport Road is closed due to a landslide w/trees and debris blocking the road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 22, 2019

Crews have been called to the scene.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area between Riddle Run Road and Industrial Boulevard.

Freeport Rd is blocked between Riddle Run Rd and Industrial Blvd in Springdale due to a landslide. Avoid the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dFLgqT9Mui — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 22, 2019

