BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Verona


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VERONA (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a building in Verona on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Giant Eagle on Allegheny River Boulevard.

Emergency dispatchers confirm two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s