VERONA (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a building in Verona on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Giant Eagle on Allegheny River Boulevard.
Verona: Vehicle crash into building – 200 block of Allegheny River Boulevard. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 22, 2019
Emergency dispatchers confirm two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Further details have not yet been released.
