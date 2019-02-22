



EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a man from Virginia was found dead inside a vehicle that had caught fire in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County coroner’s office says a 2000 Ford Mustang was found before 7 a.m. Friday at the cloverleaf intersection of State Route 28 and U.S. Route 422 in East Franklin Township.

According to the coroner’s office, the vehicle had been driven off the road, came to a rest in a brushy area of the cloverleaf and caught fire.

A suspected 19-year-old man from Manassas, Va., was found dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The East Franklin Police Department and the Armstrong County coroner’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.