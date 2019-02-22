  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Marshall University, Morgantown, Open Carry, Protest, West Virginia, West Virginia University


MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A protest has been held at West Virginia University over legislation that would allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry weapons on college campuses.

Dozens of people gathered at WVU in Morgantown on Thursday to listen to concerns from students and other speakers about campus safety.

The bill was endorsed by the House finance committee Thursday. Among the bill’s exceptions are daycare centers, campus police headquarters and events in sports arenas with more than 1,500 seats.

Both WVU and Marshall University oppose the bill.

At a public hearing earlier this month, Concord University Police Officer David Eldridge says his department would have to hire 13 additional officers and purchase multiple metal detectors if the bill passes.

Among its proponents, National Rifle Association lobbyist Art Thomm said the bill empowers people to protect themselves.

