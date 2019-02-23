SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning Issued For Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Community Options hosted its annual Cupid’s Chase 5K at PNC Park on Saturday.

All funds raised will be utilized to support people with disabilities supported by Community Options, Inc. in the Pittsburgh region, according to the organization.

“We started Cupid’s Chase to raise awareness in the community of the need for vital resources necessary to ensure that adults with significant disabilities will still live a meaningful, prosperous life,” said Robert Stack, CEO of Community Options. “I’m pleased that this event has drawn so many socially responsible community and corporate supporters.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

“Each year we continue to add new race locales and educate all participants and sponsors on the importance of assisting those in our communities who desperately need a helping hand.”

Each runner received a shirt that says “Available” or “Unavailable” in spirit of the Valentine’s Day theme.

