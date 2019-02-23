



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frozen Boston Market meals are being recalled for possible glass and hard plastic contamination.

The recall affects “Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes” entrees from the Boston Market Home Style Meals product line.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service says there have been consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic in the rib-shaped patty. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions of injuries after eating these products.

The frozen meals were shipped to retail locations nationwide. According to Boston Market’s website, a number of Giant Eagle locations in the Pittsburgh area sell the product.

For further details on the recall, including the lot codes and establishment numbers of the affected products, click here.