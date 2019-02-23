



Big Wig

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Big Wig is a gorgeous Californian mix who came to Animal Friends after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Although she has been through a lot in her young life, she is such a sweet girl! Big Wig loves to explore her surroundings and enjoys the company of other bunnies. While she can be a bit shy when meeting new people, with a little petting and lots of love, she quickly warms up! If you have room in your home and heart for this lovable rabbit, stop by Animal Friends to meet her today.

To find out more about how to adopt Big Wig, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Orangie & Solo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Orangie and his siblings were saved on their scheduled euthanasia day. He lived in a foster home before coming to the shelter. He gets along well with other cats and lived with a small dog. He likes attention. As of 2/2019, Orangie is a year-and-a-half-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Orangie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

“I am 10-years -old and like going for walks and getting attention. I was abandoned in a house with another dog when our owner went to jail. I get along well with larger dogs. I need an adult home. I am stand-offish with new people and can be grumpy until I know and trust you.”

Solo is a candidate for our Golden Buddies program that matches senior pets (age 6+) with senior citizens (age 65+). For details on this program, contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Solo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

