Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Big Wig

Animal Friends

(Photos Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Big Wig is a gorgeous Californian mix who came to Animal Friends after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Although she has been through a lot in her young life, she is such a sweet girl! Big Wig loves to explore her surroundings and enjoys the company of other bunnies. While she can be a bit shy when meeting new people, with a little petting and lots of love, she quickly warms up! If you have room in your home and heart for this lovable rabbit, stop by Animal Friends to meet her today.

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orangie & Solo

Orphans of the Storm

(Photos Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Orangie and his siblings were saved on their scheduled euthanasia day. He lived in a foster home before coming to the shelter. He gets along well with other cats and lived with a small dog. He likes attention. As of 2/2019, Orangie is a year-and-a-half-old.

 

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
“I am 10-years -old and like going for walks and getting attention. I was abandoned in a house with another dog when our owner went to jail. I get along well with larger dogs. I need an adult home. I am stand-offish with new people and can be grumpy until I know and trust you.”

Solo is a candidate for our Golden Buddies program that matches senior pets (age 6+) with senior citizens (age 65+). For details on this program, contact the shelter.

 

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

